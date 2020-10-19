Amazon Workers are Feeling the Crunch Amid the Pandemic 2020-10-19 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Young English Language Learners are Facing Unique Challenges with Remote Schooling How We Give and Receive Help During the Pandemic Amazon Workers are Feeling the Crunch Amid the Pandemic On Monday, March 16, 2020, Amazon said that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios