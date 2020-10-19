A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Amazon Workers are Feeling the Crunch Amid the Pandemic 2020-10-19

October 19, 2020

Download
Young English Language Learners are Facing Unique Challenges with Remote Schooling
How We Give and Receive Help During the Pandemic
Amazon Workers are Feeling the Crunch Amid the Pandemic
On Monday, March 16, 2020, Amazon said that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios