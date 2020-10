Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

A computer screen shows a Los Angeles Unified School District teacher during an online class at Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

( AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )