A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Breaking Down 2020's High Early Voting Numbers 2020-10-14

October 14, 2020

Download
Breaking Down 2020's High Early Voting Numbers
Georgia Has Record Braking Turnout and Long Lines on First Day of Early Voting
Why Motherhood is Central at Supreme Court's Confirmation Hearings
Justice Delayed: How Children are Hurting from Delays in Child Support and Custody Cases
A ballot drop box is shown, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and drop boxes will open on Thursday to receive ballots from early voting.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios