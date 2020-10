Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

A ballot drop box is shown, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Seattle. Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and drop boxes will open on Thursday to receive ballots from early voting.

( AP Photo/Ted S. Warren )