Rise of Violent Militias Prompts National Fears After Foiled Kidnapping Plot 2020-10-12 In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios