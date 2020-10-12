Rise of Violent Militias Prompts National Fears After Foiled Kidnapping Plot Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. ( Michigan Office of the Governor via AP ) Produced by Asher Stockler Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC