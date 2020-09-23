A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Court System Backlogs Leave Foster Families in the Lurch 2020-09-23

September 23, 2020

Download
In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, file photo, a guard walks by toys placed for migrant children by protesters as they march to Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, in Homestead, Fla.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios