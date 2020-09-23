Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Legacy on Racial Justice Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A 2016 portrait of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by artist Constance P. Beaty is displayed in the Great Hall following a private ceremony for her in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. ( Andrew Harnik/AP Photos ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC