A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Protests Put Spotlight on the Relationship Between Armed White Vigilantes, Militia Groups, and Law Enforcement 2020-08-31

August 31, 2020

Download
Activists in the Wisconsin city say police have been aggressive in responding to protests over Jacob Blake's shooting, even as they've tolerated armed militia groups.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios