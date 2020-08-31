Protests Put Spotlight on the Relationship Between Armed White Vigilantes, Militia Groups, and Law Enforcement Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Activists in the Wisconsin city say police have been aggressive in responding to protests over Jacob Blake's shooting, even as they've tolerated armed militia groups. ( AP Photo/Morry Gash, File ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird and Jose Olivares Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios