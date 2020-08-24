Fires Rage in California with No End in Sight 2020-08-24

What We Do—and Do Not—Know About Herd Immunity

Fires Rage in California with No End in Sight

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Butts Canyon Rd. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, as firefighters work to contain the blaze in unincorporated Lake County.

