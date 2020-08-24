$600 Million Settlement Prompts Tough Decision for Flint Residents Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Melissa Mays is photographed outside her home in Flint, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Mays sued the state on behalf her three sons, saying they have had medical and educational difficulties. ( AP Photo/Carlos Osorio ) Produced by Asher Stockler Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios