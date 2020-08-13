Has the Media Gotten Better at Covering Female Politicians? 2020-08-13 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Has the Media Gotten Better at Covering Female Politicians? How the Opioid Crisis Became An Epidemic Within the Pandemic Spc. Vanessa Guillén's Murder Has Sparked a #MeToo Movement in the Military Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios