A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How the Opioid Crisis Became An Epidemic Within the Pandemic

Download

August 13, 2020

In this March 27, 2020 photo, Scott, center, picks up medication for opioid addiction at a clinic in Olympia, Wash., that is currently meeting patients outdoors and offering longer prescriptions.
( AP Photo/Ted S. Warren )
Produced by Meg Dalton
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios