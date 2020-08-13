How the Opioid Crisis Became An Epidemic Within the Pandemic Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this March 27, 2020 photo, Scott, center, picks up medication for opioid addiction at a clinic in Olympia, Wash., that is currently meeting patients outdoors and offering longer prescriptions. ( AP Photo/Ted S. Warren ) Produced by Meg Dalton Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios