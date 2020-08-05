A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Where the United States Postal Service Stands on Mail-In Ballots Come November 2020-08-05

August 5, 2020

Download
A customer in a face mask exits the U.S. Postal Service distribution facility Friday, May 22, 2020, in east Denver.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios