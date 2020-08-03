How "Learning Pods" Could Heighten Inequities in the U.S. School System 2020-08-03 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email How "Learning Pods" Could Heighten Inequities in the U.S. School System How to Avoid a Big Bill for a COVID-19 Test That Should Be Free One Year Since the El Paso Shooting: What Does Justice Look Like? John Barrett says he will educate his daughter virtually and keep her out of in-person classes in Cherokee County schools, even though he's worried she will fall behind on her special education plans. ( AP Photo/Jeff Amy ) Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios