A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How "Learning Pods" Could Heighten Inequities in the U.S. School System

Download

August 3, 2020

John Barrett says he will educate his daughter virtually and keep her out of in-person classes in Cherokee County schools, even though he's worried she will fall behind on her special education plans.
( AP Photo/Jeff Amy )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC