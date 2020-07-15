A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Why Is the U.S. Lagging Behind on COVID-19 Testing? 2020-07-15

July 15, 2020

Download
People wait in their vehicles in line at a COVID-19 testing site, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Houston.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios