Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers his concession speech after results are announced in the Alabama GOP primary runoff election, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Mobile, Ala.

( AP Photo/Julie Bennett )