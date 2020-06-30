Arizona and COVID-19: A Doctor on the Front Lines 2020-06-30 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Arizona and COVID-19: A Doctor on the Front Lines The Pandemic Has led to Fewer Parents Vaccinating Their Kids for Preventable Diseases "Unacceptable": Rep. Deb Haaland on the Federal Response to COVID-19 in Tribal Communities Comedian Ramy Youssef on Hollywood's Response to the Racial Justice Movement In this June 27, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up in vehicles in Phoenix's western neighborhood of Maryvale for free COVID-19 tests. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios