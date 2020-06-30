"Unacceptable": Rep. Deb Haaland on the Federal Response to COVID-19 in Tribal Communities

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair, joined at right by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, speaks to reporters about the Census.

( AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite )