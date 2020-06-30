A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

"Unacceptable": Rep. Deb Haaland on the Federal Response to COVID-19 in Tribal Communities

Download

June 30, 2020

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair, joined at right by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, speaks to reporters about the Census.
( AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite )
Hosted by Tanzina Vega, Alexandra Botti and Katerina Barton
PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX and WNYC Studios