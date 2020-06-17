A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Calls for Financial Transparency Grow as Money Pours Into Racial Justice Organizations 2020-06-17

June 17, 2020

Download
A giant "BLACK LIVES MATTER" sign is painted in orange on Fulton Street, Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios