Delroy Lindo on Starring in Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' and Engaging with Today's Racial Justice Uprising DA 5 BLOODS (L to R) Director SPIKE LEE, ISIAH WHITLOCK JR. as MELVIN, DELROY LINDO as PAUL, JONATHAN MAJORS as DAVID, CLARKE PETERS as OTIS and NORM LEWIS as EDDIE of DA 5 BLOODS ( DAVID LEE/NETFLIX ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC