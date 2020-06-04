A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Toll of Covering Police Brutality as a Black Journalist 2020-06-04

June 4, 2020

Download
A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios