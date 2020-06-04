The Toll of Covering Police Brutality as a Black Journalist Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd. ( AP Photo/Julio Cortez ) Produced by Meg Dalton and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios