A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Toll of Covering Police Brutality as a Black Journalist

Download

June 4, 2020

A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd.
( AP Photo/Julio Cortez )
Produced by Meg Dalton and Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios