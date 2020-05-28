A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

"Quarantine Fatigue" and Navigating the Risks of Expanding Our Bubbles 2020-05-28

May 28, 2020

Download
Protesters gathered outside the "Liberty Fest" rally in front of California State Capitol, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif., to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's Stay At Home Order.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios