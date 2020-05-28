"Quarantine Fatigue" and Navigating the Risks of Expanding Our Bubbles Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Protesters gathered outside the "Liberty Fest" rally in front of California State Capitol, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif., to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's Stay At Home Order. ( AP Photo/Cuneyt Dil ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird Hosted by Shumita Basu Produced by PRX and WNYC Studios