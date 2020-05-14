Pregnant People Are Turning to Midwives During Pandemic 2020-05-14

What the Poll Numbers Mean for Trump and November

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this Friday, May 27, 2016 photo Jill Breen, a midwife, weighs 10-week-old Maggie Dickson while her parents Jamie and Shannon Dickson, and sister Haddie, 2, look on, at their home in Maine.

