Major League Baseball Owners Push to Play Ball in Early July Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Grounds crew members mow as work continues to keep the Seattle Mariners' field in playing shape as the ballpark goes into its seventh week without baseball played because of the coronavirus outbreak. ( AP Photo ) Produced by Jacklyn Martin and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Shumita Basu Produced by PRX and WNYC