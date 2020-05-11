A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

What Happens to Unsheltered People When the Pandemic Has Passed? 2020-05-11

May 11, 2020

Download
A homeless man carrying his bedding walks past shuttered businesses during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Miami.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios