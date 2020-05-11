What Happens to Unsheltered People When the Pandemic Has Passed? 2020-05-11 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email What Happens to Unsheltered People When the Pandemic Has Passed? What Little Richard, Andre Harrell, and Betty Wright Meant for the Music Industry 'Economic Viruses Were Already at Work Before Coronavirus': A Conversation with Dr. Cornel West A homeless man carrying his bedding walks past shuttered businesses during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Miami. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios