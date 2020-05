Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Harvard Professor Cornel West speaks during ceremonies on campus where W.E.B. Dubois Medals were awarded for contributions to black history and culture, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass.

( AP Photo )