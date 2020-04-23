What Happens to Health Care Workers Who Speak Out? 2020-04-23 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email What Happens to Health Care Workers Who Speak Out? The Mayor of Savannah Opposes Georgia Governor's Aggressive Reopening Plan Environmental Justice in the Age of COVID-19 Joking from a Distance: Samantha Bee and 'Full Frontal' Writer Kristen Bartlett on Making a Late Night Show from Home Nurses at Montefiore Medical Center Moses Division hold an "urgent community speak out" and press conference in front of the hospital. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios