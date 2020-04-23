Joking from a Distance: Samantha Bee and 'Full Frontal' Writer Kristen Bartlett on Making a Late Night Show from Home Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre, Thursday, May 24, 2018. ( Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Lizzie O'Leary Produced by PRX and WNYC