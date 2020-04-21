A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Ten Years After Deepwater Explosion, the U.S. Isn't Equipped to Handle Another Disaster of its Magnitude 2020-04-21

April 21, 2020

Download
A large plume of smoke rises from fires on BP's Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico in August 2010.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios