Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Racial Disparities in her City's COVID-19 Outbreak Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference in Hall A at the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2020. ( AP ) Produced by Ethan Oberman, Lee Hill and Alexandra Botti Hosted by Lizzie O'Leary Produced by PRX and WNYC