A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Racial Disparities in her City's COVID-19 Outbreak

Download

April 21, 2020

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference in Hall A at the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2020.
( AP )
Produced by Ethan Oberman, Lee Hill and Alexandra Botti
Hosted by Lizzie O'Leary
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC