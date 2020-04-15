A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

False-negatives from COVID-19 Tests are Not Just About Testing Accuracy 2020-04-15

April 15, 2020

Download
Employee of a private medical firm takes a coronavirus test sample from a health care employee in an action organized in one of Warsaw's districts to help diagnose the spread of the virus, in Warsaw.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios