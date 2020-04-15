A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

False-negatives from COVID-19 Tests are Not Just About Testing Accuracy

Download

April 15, 2020

Employee of a private medical firm takes a coronavirus test sample from a health care employee in an action organized in one of Warsaw's districts to help diagnose the spread of the virus, in Warsaw.
( AP Photo )
Produced by Jason Turesky and Katerina Barton
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios