A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Farmers Scramble to Stay Profitable Amid Disruptions to the Food Industry 2020-04-14

April 14, 2020

Download
A boy wearing protective face masks to protect from the coronavirus picks out a bag of fresh produce at the North Hollywood Farmer's Market in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios