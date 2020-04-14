A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Farmers Scramble to Stay Profitable Amid Disruptions to the Food Industry

Download

April 14, 2020

A boy wearing protective face masks to protect from the coronavirus picks out a bag of fresh produce at the North Hollywood Farmer's Market in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
( AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton and Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Lizzie O'Leary
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC