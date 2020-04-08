A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

"In a Strange Way It's More Intimate": Recovery From Addiction During COVID-19 2020-04-08

April 8, 2020

Download
In this March 27, 2020 photo, Laura Spracklin, center, picks up medication for opioid addiction at a clinic in Olympia, Wash.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios