Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this March 27, 2020 photo, Laura Spracklin, center, picks up medication for opioid addiction at a clinic in Olympia, Wash.

( AP Photo )