Amazon's Sales Are Up But Their Workers Don't Feel Safe 2020-03-19 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Amazon's Sales Are Up But Their Workers Don't Feel Safe In Africa, Number of Reported Coronavirus Cases is On the Rise COVID-19: A Look at Cross Species Transmission Keep Calm and Stream On On Monday, March 16, 2020, Amazon said that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. ( AP Photo ) Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios