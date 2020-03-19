A list of our sites
Amazon's Sales Are Up But Their Workers Don't Feel Safe

March 19, 2020

On Monday, March 16, 2020, Amazon said that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.
( AP Photo )
Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird and Andres O’Hara
Hosted by Duarte Geraldino
WGBH
Produced by WGBH