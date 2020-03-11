A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Italy Issues Nationwide Lockdown Amid Growing Coronavirus Outbreak 2020-03-11

March 11, 2020

Download
Empty chairs and tables are lined up outside a restaurant in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios