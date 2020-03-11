Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker Sees a Changing Landscape for LGBTQ Politicians Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Houston Mayor Annise Parker, left, waves to the crowd with her now-wife, Kathy Hubbard, right, during a public inauguration ceremony Monday, Jan. 4, 2010 in Houston. ( David J. Phillip / AP Images ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Duarte Geraldino Produced by PRX and WNYC