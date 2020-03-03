What Pete Buttigieg's Candidacy Means for LGBTQ Representation 2020-03-03 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email What Pete Buttigieg's Candidacy Means for LGBTQ Representation Why Many Restaurant Workers Will Go to Work Sick What Does the U.S.-Afghanistan Peace Deal Mean for Afghan Women's Rights? 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall meeting, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios