A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Questioning Phase of the Impeachment Trial Begins 2020-01-30

January 30, 2020

Download
In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol.
( AP Photo )
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios