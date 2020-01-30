The Questioning Phase of the Impeachment Trial Begins 2020-01-30

How Filmmakers are Reckoning with #MeToo on the Big Screen

Why Boris Johnson and Trump are Butting Heads on Trade

Despite Its Troubled History, the Border Patrol is Training Kids to Apprehend Migrants

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol.

( AP Photo )