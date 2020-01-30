The Questioning Phase of the Impeachment Trial Begins 2020-01-30 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The Questioning Phase of the Impeachment Trial Begins Despite Its Troubled History, the Border Patrol is Training Kids to Apprehend Migrants Why Boris Johnson and Trump are Butting Heads on Trade How Filmmakers are Reckoning with #MeToo on the Big Screen An Inside Look at a Suicide Prevention Hotline Center In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol. ( AP Photo ) Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios