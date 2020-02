Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Writer/director Kitty Green, left, and Julia Garner pose for a portrait to promote the film "The Assistant" at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City.

( AP Photo )