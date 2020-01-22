A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Mexican Officials Attempt to Stop Migrant Caravan, Indicative of U.S. Pressure on Mexico 2020-01-22

January 22, 2020

Download
hields used by Mexican National Guards stand on the Mexican side of the Suchiate River near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, before sunrise Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, on the border with Guatemala.
( AP Photos )
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios