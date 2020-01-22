Mexican Officials Attempt to Stop Migrant Caravan, Indicative of U.S. Pressure on Mexico Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email hields used by Mexican National Guards stand on the Mexican side of the Suchiate River near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, before sunrise Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, on the border with Guatemala. ( AP Photos ) Produced by Jose Olivares Hosted by Arun Venugopal Produced by PRI, PRX and WNYC